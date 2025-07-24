UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Quarterback Breakdown
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we're breaking down UCLA's quarterback depth ahead of the 2025 season.
To watch today's episode, view below:
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we move on to the Bruins' quarterbacks.
1. Nico Iamaleava, Redshirt Sophomore
What more is there left to say about Iamaleava? He is the main topic of discussion ahead of UCLA's season and was the No. 1 overall transfer in the portal season. He led Tennessee to the CFP and threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in his redshirt freshman season.
2. Pierce Clarkson, Redshirt Sophomore
Clarkson comes to UCLA by way of Ole Miss. He was the No. 128 quarterback in the transfer portal despite not finding much of an avenue to playing time with the Rebels. Nonetheless, the former four-star high school recruit is coming back to SoCal and may be good enough to back up Iamaleava.
3. Luke Duncan, Redshirt Sophomore
Duncan returns to the Bruins after backing up Ethan Garbers last season and not seeing the field at all. Following Garbers' departure, it was widely presumed Duncan would be a prime contender for the starting gig. That was, of course, before the Iamaleava's came into town. Nonetheless, Duncan is still a prominent contender for the second-string.
4. Madden Iamaleava, Freshman
Madden came to Westwood on the heels of his older brother making the move. Iamaleava was actually at Arkansas' spring practices as a true freshman commit before leaving and joining his brother in Westwood. He is a four-star quarterback for the class of 2025, which comfortably puts him at No. 4 despite likely redshirting this season.
5. Henry Hasselbeck, Redshirt Freshman
Hasselbeck committed to the Bruins in 2023 and redshirted his first season. He was one of the few UCLA quarterbacks dissuaded from transferring among the bolstering of the position via the transfer portal. He is slotted here due to his experience with the program already.
6. Colton Gumino, Freshman
Gumino is likely the final name in the depth chart for the position group. He was recruited to UCLA as a three-star prospect and is expected to redshirt his first season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another edition to this new series!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.