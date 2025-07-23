UCLA 2025 Football Positional Power Rankings: Cornerback
A good sign that the UCLA Bruins football season is approaching is media days. On the days leading up to Big Ten Media Days, let's start a new series.
In this era of college football, it's often hard for the casual fan to keep up with which players play at which position. Through the transfer portal, recruiting, and various other factors, it's often unclear who sits atop the depth chart in various positions.
With that being said, let's go ahead and rank each player at each of UCLA's positions for the upcoming season -- moving on to a position group that was largely overhauled and revamped by secondary coach Demetrice Martin, cornernack.
1. Andre Jordan Jr., Junior
Jordan comes to the Bruins via the transfer portal by way of Oregon State. He was the 39th ranked corner in the transfer portal period and is going into the season as the Bruins' best projected starting corner after losing Kaylin Moore, Devin Kirkwood and Jaylin Davies.
Jordan was a prominent figure in the Beavers' secondary during his first two seasons. In 2023, as a true freshman, he played in seven games and racked up 11 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass deflection. As a sophomore last season, he played in 11 games and finished with 27 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
2. Kanye Clark, Redshirt Sophomore
Clark is one of the younger, more promising Bruins in the secondary ahead of this season. The redshirt sophomore came to Westwood under Chip Kelly in 2023 and immediately stood out as a true freshman. He played in five games in 2023 and two games last season before going down with an injury.
Ahead of this season, he's expected to compete for one of the top cornerback spots on the depth chart and should be primed for an impactful return to the field.
3. Robert Stafford, Redshirt Sophomore
Stafford is one of the many transfers coming into UCLA to make an immediate impact. The former elite four-star corner for the class of 2023. In his true freshman and redshirt freshman seasons in Miami, he wasn't able to carve out a role with the Hurricanes, not seeing action in 2023 and played in all 12 games last season, but mostly on special teams. He had seven tackles and a pass breakup last seaosn.
Stafford is coming in with three more years of eligibility and is one of the many transfers coming in with something to prove in hopes that Demetrice Martin can bring something out of them.
4. Scooter Jackson, Junior
Jackson is yet another transfer corner coming in to bolster UCLA's secondary under Demetrice Martin. He was a three-star, 83-rated high school prospect who increased his rating as a transfer (now a 85 rating). Last season with Utah Tech, he had a 72.7 PFF defensive rating with 37 tackles and one interception in 10 games for the Trailblazers.
Jackson is expected to be one of the Bruins' top corners on the depth chart and could even evolve into a certified starter. At his worst, he'll be slotted in the middle of this cornerback room and play in spurts.
5. Rodrick Pleasant, Redshirt Sophomore
Speaking of elite high school corners, Rodrick Pleasant brings a dynamism that, quite frankly, no other transfer brings the Bruins -- incredible speed. Pleasant may be slotted behind a few corners on the projected depth chart, but he comes with a catch -- he is one of the fastest players in college football. A track star in high school and at Oregon, Pleasant brings dynamic speed to UCLA's defense.
He played in just one game last season, notching a solo tackle against Purdue. Pleasant is a SoCal native and is one of the many shining examples of a local prospect going out of state and realizing the grass isn't always greener. Maybe Martin can get something out of the local kid.
6. Jadyn Marshall, Redshirt Junior
Marshall is entering his fourth season with the Bruins and third on the defensive side of the ball. He came into Westwood in 2022 as an elite four-star wide receiver. In his true freshman season as a receiver, he played in three games, mostly as a kickoff returner.
Throughout his career at UCLA, he has played in 21 games, primarily on special teams and as a backup defensive back. He has three total tackles and a fumble recovery on defense and has returned three kickoffs for 51 yards. Marshall is projected to be towards the end of the depth chart, but will likely continue to be a figure on special teams.
7. Jamier Johnson, Redshirt Senior
Yet another transfer in this restructured UCLA secondary, Johnson comes back to SoCal by way of Indiana. He is a former four-star, 90-rated high school prospect and is from Pasadena. The Bruins secondary is bolstered and, in his last collegiate season, Johnson will be competing for a starting spot in is homecoming.
He also played his first two collegiate seasons with Texas before transferring to the Hoosiers in 2023. Last season with Indiana was his best, playing in 12 games and racking up 35 tackles (25 solo and 10 assisted) and an interception.
8. Aaron Williams, Redshirt Freshman
Williams is a transfer coming to UCLA by way of Louisville. He comes to Westwood with the chance to compete for some serious playing time. He was a four-star, 92-rated recruit out of high school and was deemed an elite prospect during the process. Hopefully, he can recapture some of that spark with the Bruins.
9. Jamir Benjamin, Redshirt Freshman
Benjamin came into UCLA as a high-three-star recruit from the class of 2024. He appeared in one game last season on the special teams against Fresno State. Benjamin will be one of the many redshirt freshmen/sophomores vying for a spot as a reserve corner this season among this packed position group.
10. Kuron Jabari Jr., Freshman
Jabari comes as a three-star in the class of 2025. He is one of five freshmen coming into the corner position, and will likely be redshirted along with the others.
11. Chase Coleman, Freshman
Coleman is a three-star corner out of the class of 2025 from Frisco (Tex.) Memorial. He is the 89th-ranked corner in the class and 137th out of the state of Texas. He will likely redshirt along with the two other freshman corners.
12. LaRue Zamorano, Freshman
Zamorano is a three-star freshman from the class of 2025. He comes in as the 73rd-ranked corner in the class and 76th-ranked prospect out of the state of California. As will be the case with the two other true freshmen at the corner position, Zamorano is expected to redshirt this season.
