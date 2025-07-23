UCLA 2025 Football Positional Power Rankings: Safety
A good sign that the UCLA Bruins football season is approaching is media days. On the days leading up to Big Ten Media Days, let's start a new series.
In this era of college football, it's often hard for the casual fan to keep up with which players play at which position. Through the transfer portal, recruiting, and various other factors, it's often unclear who sits atop the depth chart in various positions.
With that being said, let's go ahead and rank each player at each of UCLA's positions for the upcoming season, moving on to a position group completely overhauled through the transfer portal: safety.
1. Cole Martin, Redshirt Sophomore
Martin comes to Westwood by way of Arizona State as a redshirt sophomore. He is projected to be UCLA's starting Nickel safety. Martin was a former four-star prospect out of Arizona and made a stop in Oregon before transferring to the Sun Devils last season. He is also the son of UCLA's secondary coach, Demetrice Martin. Cole brings championship pedigree, as he won the Big 12 championship with Arizona State last season.
His familiarity with the coaching staff through his father and overall championship experience should prove to be a massive factor in bolstering the Bruins' defense this season.
2. Key Lawrence, Redshirt Senior
Lawrence is yet another transfer in UCLA's overall secondary group, not just the safeties. He comes to the Bruins by way of Ole Miss, where he missed most of last season. in 2023, he played for Oklahoma and ended the season with 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Lawrence is the projected box safety starter and will be one of the most important figures in the Bruins' pass defense this season, amongst an overhauled group of defenders.
3. Croix Stewart, Redshirt Junior
Stewart is one of UCLA's longest-tenured defensive players, entering his fourth season with the Bruins despite mostly being in a reserve role on defense the last two seasons.
He played one game in 2022 against Alabama State and utilized his redshirt following his freshman year. In 2023, he played in seven games as a backup defensive back and spent time on special teams as well. He finished his redshirt freshman season with three assisted tackles.
Lastly, in his 2024 season, he saw an increased role and played in 10 games, racking up 12 tackles (nine solo and three assisted). As his redshirt junior season looms, he's expected to be penciled in as a starting free safety with two more seasons of eligibility. He'll be an integral and familiar part of reshaping UCLA's defense this season.
4. Bryon Threats, Redshirt Senior
Threats comes to Westwood by way of UCF, where he redshirted last season. Prior to that, he made a considerable impact in three seasons with Cincinnati, playing in 37 games (starting in 19). In 2023, as a true junior, Threats had 57 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack.
Although he is projected to back up Stewart at free safety, Threats is versatile enough to play all around the secondary and could even be utilized in the box or nickel. If anything, Threats brings in tremendous starting experience and will be integral in this overhauled Bruins secondary.
5. Jadyn Hudson, Freshman
Hudson, a high three-star out of the class of 2025, is one of UCLA's better incoming freshmen. His skill set will likely be essential to the secondary.
