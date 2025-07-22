UCLA 2025 Football Positional Power Rankings: Tight End
A good sign that the UCLA Bruins football season is approaching is media days. On the days leading up to Big Ten Media Days, let's start a new series.
In this era of college football, it's often hard for the casual fan to keep up with which players play at which position. Through the transfer portal, recruiting, and various other factors, it's often unclear who sits atop the depth chart in various positions.
With that being said, let's go ahead and rank each player at each of UCLA's positions for the upcoming season -- moving on to a group that is searching for a spark in various spots, tight end.
1. Hudson Habermehl, Redshirt Senior
Habermehl is projected to be the Bruins' starting tight end, but is currently recovering from an ACL injury that kept him out all last season.
In 2023, Habermehl caught nine passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In the season prior, he caught 15 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. In his final season of eligibility, Habermehl is looking to return and impact the Bruins' offense.
2. Jake Renda, Redshirt Senior
This might not be a popular placement, but Renda comes to Westwood by way of Pitt, and I think he can be as good as a starting tight end for the Bruins by the end of the season. Renda could end up being important should Habermehl's injury keep him from play.
3. Jack Pedersen, Redshirt Junior
Pederson is also projected to be a mainstay in UCLA's offense, especially if Habermehl's injury hinders him further. Pedersen backed up Moliko Matavao last season, who was drafted with the 248th overall pick in round seven of the 2025 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints. Pedersen finished last season with 12 receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown.
4. Peter Bario, Redshirt Sophomore
Bario walked on to the Bruins in 2023 and redshirted his first season. In 2024, he appeared in two games and played mostly special teams. The expectation is that may be the case again this season.
5. Dylan Sims, Freshman
Sims is part of UCLA's 2025 recruiting class and will likely redshirt his first year. He is a three-star recruit and the 14th-ranked prospect out of Arizona.
6. Noah Flores, Freshman
Flores is a 2025 recruiting class addition as well. Reports noted that he looked pretty good in the spring, but will likely be one of the freshmen to be redshirted.
