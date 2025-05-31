All Bruins

One Very Bold Prediction for UCLA, Big Ten Conference Members

The UCLA Bruins could be in store for a massive season.

Brock Vierra

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster greets quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster greets quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Before entering the long, hot days of summer, let's talk Big Ten football and let's get a little wild with it.

Here's one very bold prediction for each team in the Big Ten.

UCLA: Tino Sunseri breaks out, winning the Broyles Award for best assistant in college football

Oregon: Dan Lanning gets another extension after the 2025 season, pushing his contracted years to double digits.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions shock the world and finally win the Big Ten

Indiana: Fernando Mendoza plays his way into becoming a top 40 NFL Draft selection

Ohio State: Jeremiah Smith wins Biletnikoff Award and finishes second in Heisman voting

Illinois: The Fighting Illini make the College Football Playoffs

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz retires after the season

Michigan: Fails to make the playoffs but somehow still defeats Ohio State

Minnesota: P.J. Fleck leaves after the season to take a job in the SEC, however, he still coaches Minnesota in their bowl game.

USC: Lincoln Riley and the Trojans finally defeat Notre Dame in South Bend before publicly supporting an extension of their rivalry with the Fighting Irish.

Rutgers: The Scarlett Knights fail to make a bowl game in 2025, after being thrown to the gauntlet. Then Greg Schiano, never making excuses, brings in the best transfer class in program history.

Washington: Demond Williams Jr. wins the Heisman Trophy, the Huskies make the Big Ten title game, and the College Football Playoff, then Jedd Fisch leaves Seattle for the Auburn job, in what is a case of the worst Deja Vu of all time.

Nebraska: Dylan Raiola does it. The Cornhuskers barely miss out on the playoffs, but Raiola rallies his troops to produce Nebraska's first 10-win season since 2012.

Michigan State: They begin another program reset after saying goodbye to Jonathan Smith after a year without being bowl-eligible. It gets even better, the Spartans replace Smith with Duke's Manny Diaz.

Wisconsin: Luke Fickell gets fired and Wisconsin, in pursuit of re-establishing a power offense, hires Boise State's Spencer Danielson to take over the program.

Northwestern: David Braun somehow pulls six wins out of the fire to send the Wildcats bowling, with the program giving him the keys to new Ryan Field.

Maryland: Mike Locksley turns Jalil Farooq into a top 50 NFL Draft pick.

Purdue: Barry Odom impresses in year one, takes Purdue bowling while winning Big Ten Coach of the Year in his inaugural season.

Published
