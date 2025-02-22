Four Bold Predictions for UCLA and Its West Coast Conference Rivals
The Big Ten could be on the verge of winning their third-straight national championship while the conference looks to become the dominant powerhouse in college football.
Considering the state of the Big Ten and the West Coast teams in it, here are four bold predictions for the 2025 season:
1. UCLA wins nine games including a bowl win in the LA Bowl
Foster takes a massive step up in year two as Tino Sunseri's offense takes off. The Bruins benefit from a full offseason under Foster and a much easier schedule than they had in 2024.
2. Washington returns to the CFP, and Jedd Fisch wins Big Ten Coach of the Year, but Huskies suffer a shock loss to Washington State in Pullman
Fisch is building something special and hiring Ryan Walters as the Huskies' defensive coordinator may be the best hire of the 2025 offseason. They have an offense ready to explode with Jonah Coleman coming in as one of the most underrated running backs in the conference.
The Huskies host both Ohio State and Oregon. Their toughest road game is Michigan, but they have experience traveling to the Big House, having done so in 2021. Quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. may have a breakout season and is my dark horse Heisman.
However, the Huskies lose the Apple Cup in an early season game against Washington State. New Cougars coach Jimmy Rogers is bringing his entire staff and a ton of his players from South Dakota State with him and that team cohesiveness gets them over the hump.
3. USC enters the Battle for the Victory Bell with two losses, setting up a win-and-in scenario against the Bruins for the CFP
The Trojans, with quarterback Jayden Maiava, start out hot as D'Anton Lynn's defense takes a massive step up in year two. Losses to Illinois and Michigan tank their quest for a Big Ten title, but they knock off Notre Dame in South Bend.
4. Oregon loses 3-4 games in 2025 and miss the CFP
The Ducks have a lot of players to replace, and they have an unknown quarterback in former Bruin Dante Moore. Losses against Penn State, Washington, USC and/or Iowa sink the Ducks in their second year as conference members.
