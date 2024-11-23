Bruins Prepare For Crosstown Showdown: Final Predictions
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) and USC Trojans (5-5) will meet for the first time as Big Ten teams this Saturday night for the Crosstown Showdown in the battle of Los Angeles. Both teams are fighting to become bowl-eligible, but the Bruins need the win just a little bit more. Here are the game's final predictions.
Quarterback Comparison
The Trojans enter the contest off a 28-20 home win against Nebraska. In his first start last week, sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 25 of 35 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Miller Moss was benched prior to the contest after starting the first nine games.
Maiava has only attempted 46 passes in four games this season, very limited time as the backup for the majority of the season. A vastly different resume from Bruins senior quarterback Ethan Garbers, who has completed 64% of his 294 passes this season. The Bruins have the upper hand at quarterback.
Garbers also has experience playing and winning in this rivalry in the past. He put together an incredible performance last season, throwing for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-20 win over the Trojans.
The So-Cal native will have the experience and the talent to outplay Maiava and earn a second-straight win in the Crosstown Showdown.
Stopping The Trojan Run Game
The Bruins will face senior rusher Woody Marks, who is just one of five backs in the conference to achieve over 1,000 yards (1,024). He has nine rushing touchdowns this season and has been the key to the Trojans' offensive success this year.
Two weeks ago, the Bruins held the second-best running back in the country, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, to just 49 yards on 18 carries en route to a 20-17 win over the Hawkeyes on Homecoming night. They have shown their ability to limit talented backs. They will do it once again this week against Marks.
Do Or Die Situation
The Bruins are in desperation mode with their backs against the wall. Needing six wins to become bowl-eligible, they will need to win their final two games of the season to achieve that goal.
It will start this weekend as they empty the tank and playbook, throwing everything they have at the Trojans to try and win this rivalry game for the third time in the past four years.
Even with the Trojans coming in as the favorite, the Bruins have advantages in multiple aspects, and the home-field advantage will surely play a role.
They will come out with the most memorable win of the season and reflect on the 1-5 start they had to claw back to a 5-6 record and become one win away from reaching a bowl game.
Final Prediction: Bruins - 27, Trojans - 23
