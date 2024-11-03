Bruins Prevent Huskers Comeback, Pull off 27-20 Road Upset
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) came out with a, 27-20, upset road victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4) on Saturday night behind an incredible performance from both sides of the ball.
The Bruins were in jeopardy of blowing a 27-7 lead on the final drive of the game as the Cornhuskers were driving down the field with under a minute to play before an incredible interception was made by senior defensive back Kaylin Moore to seal the game. It was Moore's first interception of the season.
Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola would come out late in the game with an injury that did not allow him to participate in the team's potential game-tying drive. It was backup quarterback Heinrich Haarberg who threw the game-sealing interception on the final drive.
Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers kept his hot hand going after last week's performance, throwing for 219 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Garbers was also the team's leading rusher with 56 yards on the ground. An all-around perfect performance from the senior.
He hooked up with freshman wide receiver Kwazi Gilmore for a 48-yard touchdown pass early in the second half. Gilmore was the leading receiver with 88 yards and a touchdown. The game was largely controlled through the air by Garbers as he threw to eight different targets in the win.
Defensively, the Bruins showed up and showed out with a pair of interceptions and turning the Cornhuskers over on downs, twice. Including the Mooore interception, captain linebacker Kain Medrano started the second half with a 38-yard pick-six interception.
When the lights were the brightest in one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten, the Bruins stepped up defensively with a crucial fourth down stop in the red zone early in the fourth quarter and kept Raiola to just 177 passing yards.
The Bruins have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and that most recent bye week definitely paid off in preparation for a harsh environment against a tough opponent. Head coach DeShaun Foster's group did not flinch and now advances to 3-5 on the year.
Returning to Westwood next week, the Bruins will battle one of the best rushing teams and more physical defenses in the conference, taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3). It will be another great opportunity for the Bruins to climb back toward a .500 record.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE