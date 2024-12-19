Bruins Promote Neuheisel to Bigger Role
The UCLA Bruins football program made another coaching change this week as the team announced on Wednesday that tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel was promoted to assistant head coach by head coach DeShaun Foster. He will still serve as tight ends coach.
Neuheisel was a former quarterback for the Bruins from 2013 to 2015 and has been within the program for 10 of the past 12 seasons as a player or a coach. Next season will be his second as tight ends coach.
This past season, Neuheisel helped produce a fabulous year from senior tight end Moliki Matavao, who is receiving some professional interest as the NFL Combine nears closer. Matavao is just one of many players that Neuheisel has helped craft into an elite talent for the next level.
Neuheisel is a Los Angeles native and, prior to last season, had spent three seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Bruins, producing several standouts that thrived over the past few years. He started his career at Texas A&M in 2017 as a quality control coach and has thrived since.
It is very impressive how quickly Neuheisel has made strides as a coach at the collegiate level, especially with the program that gave him an opportunity at quarterback. He starred in a backup role for the Bruins over his three seasons, throwing for 371 yards and two touchdowns in his career.
His playing career would not end with the Bruins as Neuheisel took his talents abroad, leading the Obic Seagulls of the Japanese X League to the 2016 Japan X Bowl. He would throw for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns in his lone season with the Seagulls.
At just 32 years old, Neuheisel is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the industry and has gained extensive experience and knowledge at an elite level early in his coaching career. He must have gained immense trust from Foster to be selected as the assistant head coach at his age.
The Bruins have added a few new coaches to the roster this season, but Neuheisel continues to be a consistent part of this program and he has earned every piece of his new role.
