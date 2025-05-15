UCLA's Quentin Lake to Lead Rams Across the Pond
The NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, and there will be some exciting matchups featuring some of your beloved UCLA alums.
One of those matchups sees former UCLA Bruin Quentin Lake taking a trip to London, England, as the Los Angeles Rams take on the new Rams, aka the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The game was listed on Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr's list of "13 most interesting games of the season."
"Teams lobby for certain bye weeks each year, especially those that have an international date on the schedule," Orr wrote. "The Jaguars not only have the league’s deepest international ties but the NFL’s first modern two-way player in Travis Hunter. This makes the allotment of Jacksonville’s bye at Week 8—following their one trip to London—all the more noteworthy a date on the calendar. When this game rolls around, how is Hunter looking?
"How many snaps is he playing on either side of the ball? Did the Jaguars lobby for an earlier or later bye week, when in years past they’ve asked not to have the bye week immediately after a trip abroad? Will he play more snaps on his nondominant side of the ball while in London?
"This team is incredibly invested in the success of Hunter, taking him and presenting him to a coaching staff completely composed of first-timers (first-time head coach, first-time defensive coordinator, first-time offensive coordinator). Along with a first-time general manager, all these dynamics are going to have to be ironed out and sharpened by the time Jacksonville kicks off against the Rams."
Lake will have his hands full as it's likely he'll have to face Hunter in the slot if the Rams run man coverage.
However, this game is bigger than Lake or Hunter. It's the present verses the future.
The Jaguars have begun a new era with head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
Coen was an assistant under Sean McVay, becoming the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2022. Gladstone was Rams general manager Les Snead's right-hand man for nearly a decade.
The Jaguars have attempted to pluck coaches from the Rams, they've successfully plucked executives from the team, and both franchises are making moves to compete immediately.
This should be a clash of similar styles, just from different times, leading to what could be a legendary game. A potential clash of contenders.
