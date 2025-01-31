UCLA's Oladejo Brings Heat in Dominant Display Against USC's Monheim at Senior Bowl
After a dazzling display during the Reese's Senior Bowl, UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo capped off his week of practice with a heated pass-rushing session that would see the Bruin go against crosstown rival Jonah Monheim of the USC Trojans.
With both men wanting to put in on for their respective programs, the hands got violent, and the helmets were clashing. In the two reps between the men, Oladejo got the better of Monheim, but Monheim did perform a lot better on the second rep.
Speaking with two analysts currently in Mobile, Oladejo has not just turned some heads, he has skyrocketed up the draft board as teams are beginning to see him as a pass-rushing chess piece that can be moved around the line of scrimmage.
"This was one of the most outstanding rushers from the Senior Bowl." Sports Illustrated contributor Jared Feinberg said of Oladejo during my brief conversation with him. "I was impressed with how disruptive he was. He’s still learning how to be more disciplined with his rush lanes, but he brings a nice rush move variety that teams will value. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him be taken within the first one hundred selections of the draft."
After talking to Feinberg, I then spoke to Devin Jackson of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
"Olawafemi Oladejo was a big surprise in Mobile," Jackson said. "He only moved to edge rusher this season at UCLA and is still developing a pass rush plan, but he has some big mitts for hands and serious pop behind them to generate knockback power as a pass rusher, and it was displayed at its best on day three of Senior Bowl practice. His active hands against Jonah Monheim during one-on-ones, and even though he was initially stymied, his change of direction could be an asset on designed stunts as a looper."
These are just two opinions, but they represent a lot of the thoughts being shared about Oladejo behind closed doors. While he has impressed in individual drills, his performance on Saturday may be the defining moment for Oladejo, cementing himself as a Day-2 pick. However, that pendulum swings both ways so it is imperative that he does well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.