UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Cornerbacks, Part 4
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we close out a large, overhauled secondary position -- part four of the cornerbacks.
Robert Stafford, Redshirt Sophomore
Stafford is one of the many transfers coming into UCLA to make an immediate impact. The former elite four-star corner for the class of 2023. In his true freshman and redshirt freshman seasons in Miami, he wasn't able to carve out a role with the Hurricanes, not seeing action in 2023 and played in all 12 games last season, but mostly on special teams. He had seven tackles and a pass breakup last seaosn.
Stafford is coming in with three more years of eligibility and is one of the many transfers coming in with something to prove in hopes that Demetrice Martin can bring something out of them.
Rodrick Pleasant, Redshirt Sophomore
Speaking of elite high school corners, Rodrick Pleasant brings a dynamism that, quite frankly, no other transfer brings the Bruins -- incredible speed. Pleasant may be slotted behind a few corners on the projected depth chart, but he comes with a catch -- he is one of the fastest players in college football. A track star in high school and at Oregon, Pleasant brings dynamic speed to UCLA's defense.
He played in just one game last season, notching a solo tackle against Purdue. Pleasant is a SoCal native and is one of the many shining examples of a local prospect going out of state and realizing the grass isn't always greener. Maybe Martin can get something out of the local kid.
Jamir Benjamin, Redshirt Freshman
Benjamin came into UCLA as a high-three-star recruit from the class of 2024. He appeared in one game last season on the special teams against Fresno State. Benjamin will be one of the many redshirt freshmen/sophomores vying for a spot as a reserve corner this season among this packed position group.
