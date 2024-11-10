Bruins' Run Game Propelled UCLA Past Iowa
With UCLA's matchup with Iowa game having come and gone, the Bruins can hold their heads up high after taking down the now 6-4 Iowa Hawkeyes in a closely contested contest. The Bruins' victory brings them an inch closer to .500 on the season.
The Nov. 8th showcase for both teams featured some great college football. After the first quarter, Iowa led UCLA 10-0, turning down any source of offense UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers and the team tried to accomplish. As the game went on though, crucial plays helped get the Bruins back in the game.
After taking the lead at the end of the first quarter, Iowa did not look as sharp in the second as they did in the first. UCLA put up a 17-spot before halftime, shifting momentum to its side with another half having to be played. A star in the running game yesterday was on display in the second quarter.
UCLA's T.J. Harden was able to get his team from middle field to Iowa's 20 after an impressive rush, one of his more impressive rushes of the night. Harden, in 20 carries, collected 125 yards rushing, helping his squad while averaging 6.2 yards per rush.
Another highlight of the night on the rushing game was Keegan Jones for UCLA. With under 2 minutes left before the half, Jones's impressive rush and leap over Iowa's defenders helped the team gain the necessary yards in its final push before halftime.
While the rushing yards were more than UCLA's passing yards, Garber made sure to put his team in a comfortable position with his success rate of the night. Garber finished the night with 204 passing yards, completed 21 of his attempted 34 passes, and two touchdowns.
Harden and the rest of the UCLA rushing crew earned themselves 211 yards, compared to Iowa's 80 rushing yards.
After Iowa tied the game at 17-17 in the fourth quarter, the rushing game was on full display to secure the victory for UCLA. Harden once again helped the team down the field with his pass rush, followed by Garber's strong pass to get them in field goal positioning. Safe to say the victory for UCLA was deserved, outperforming Iowa in all offensive categories.
