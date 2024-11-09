Stars of the Game for UCLA in Win Over Iowa
UCLA needed an "all-hand-on-deck" outing from its team going into its matchup with Iowa on Friday, and it got it.
Here were some of the Bruins' stars who stood out in UCLA's 20-17 victory:
RB T.J. Harden
In back-to-back weeks, Harden has been instrumental in helping UCLA establish its run game when it has mattered most.
This week, the junior running back ran for 125 yards on 20 carries, dominating what had been a top-30 Iowa run defense.
It proved to be crucial for the Bruins' victory, as the run opened up the pass, which allowed for UCLA to produce a total of 415 yards on offense.
Hats off to Harden for his epic showing.
LB Carson Schwesinger
Schwesinger might just be the best linebacker in the Big Ten following his outing on Friday.
The veteran linebacker was the main reason the Bruins were able to limit a powerful Iowa offense. He finished the game with two interceptions, adding seven combined tackles.
Schwesinger's interceptions came in crucial moments, and in a game that came down to a field goal, they proved to be a monstrous difference-maker in the Bruins' win.
WR Logan Loya
Loya led the receiving effort for the Bruins on Friday, totaling 94 yards and a touchdown on just five receptions.
What's most bizarre about Loya's performance is the fact that he was questionable going into the contest. And not only did he play, but he ended up being one of the best players on the field.
What an outing it was for the redshirt senior, who came up big in one of the most important games of the season for UCLA.
LB Kain Medrano
Medrano was another key factor in UCLA's dominant defensive effort, leading all Bruins with nine tackles, two of which were for losses. He recorded half a sack as well.
The redshirt senior also forced a critical fumble in the contest, one that prevented Iowa from answering UCLA's game-tying touchdown in the second quarter.
It was Medrano's best game of the season so far, and it couldn't have come in a better game.
K Mateen Bhaghani
Bhaghani, despite only making two field goals on the night, turned in one of the best games of his collegiate career.
His career-long 57-yard field goal put the Bruins on the board after they fell into a 10-0 hole early. It would serve as the first points of what would be a 17-0 run for UCLA.
And then, of course, his most important field goal came in the fourth quarter, a 27-yarder that would ultimately prove to be the game winner.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.