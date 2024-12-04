Bruins Senior DB To Enter Name In Upcoming NFL Draft
The UCLA Bruins may have yet another alumni play at the next level as sixth-year senior safety Bryan Addison will be entering his name into the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. Addison had a career-best season and is seeking to play for an NFL franchise.
Addison was a five-year player at the University of Oregon where he earned his degree and played a considerable amount in 2022 and 2024. He would then transfer to the Bruins for his final season of college football and had the best performance, being featured in all 12 games.
The star safety paid homage to both schools that he played at, honoring the Ducks as one of the most prestigious universities in the world and thanking them for taking a chance on him to succeed.
"To the University of Oregon, thank you for taking a chance on a kid from Leimert Park," Addison wrote. "Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would not only play for one of the most prestigious universities in the world but also earn my degree there. All I can say is thank you!"
He would go on to thank the Bruins program, specifically Bruins coach DeShaun Foster, safeties coach Brian Norwood, and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe. He could not forget about his fellow secondary defenders and the bonds that he had built over just one season with this group.
Addison would not stop there as he would continue on to announce he will be entering next year's NFL draft. With the type of season that he put together this year, it would not be shocking if he is drafted and joins an NFL roster in 2025.
The Gardena, California native racked up a career-high in tackles (43), pass deflections (5), interceptions (2), and touchdowns (1). Ironically, he ran back a 96-yard pick-six interception for a touchdown against his former team when the Bruins lost to the Ducks back in Week 4.
After spending four seasons with the Ducks, Addison likely had a decision to make: stay with the team and receive fewer opportunities and snaps, or join the Bruins, where he would start and play every snap to maximize his opportunity to have an outstanding season.
Addison chose the latter and had the best season of his career which is why he might just be able to become drafted next April. He took a chance on himself instead of staying on one of the best teams in the country and it paid off. Addison has all the intangibles to play in the NFL and showed it this year.
