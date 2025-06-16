2026 UCLA Recruiting Ranking Roundup Following Visit Weekend
As another huge official visit weekend in Westwood commences and UCLA awaits potential commitments to roll in, the Bruins are looking to continue the momentum gained from the aftermath of last weekend's visits.
The Bruins shot up the rankings in the 2026 recruiting class after said weekend and are now building a reputation in DeShaun Foster's first full offseason that Westwood is becoming a hotbed for recruits around the country.
Foster's June recruiting wave was highlighted by receiving pledges from his highest-rated recruits of his tenure, four-star offensive linemen Micah "Champion" Smith and Johnnie Jones, each from Florida.
On Sunday, the Bruins missed out on another four-star -- No. 1 ranked player from the state of Hawaii, Tanaloa Ili. Ili narrowed his choices down to UCLA and crosstown rivals USC. The linebacker's father, Glen, told Rivals that the decision was a lot closer than many people thought. This further represents how close Foster and his staff are getting to players on visits.
As this week's round of commitments begin to role in, let's see where the Bruins rank among the four main recruiting sites.
On3 has the Bruins ranked 17th on its 2026 team rankings with a recruiting score of 89.007, just behind Washington which has one five-star commit.
UCLA was in the late 30s and early 40s in all recruiting rankings before last weekend's round of commitments.
Rivals ranks the Bruins at 18 with an average star rating of 3.4 among their 15 commitments. Rivals' rating system has the Bruins marked down with six four-star talents despite only two of them, Smith and Jones, being widely considered four-stars.
247Sports gives UCLA it's highest rating among the sites, ranking them at 14th with 203.06 points just behind Southern Methodist.
ESPN released it's updated ratings on Thursday before the Bruins landed three-star offensive lineman Cooper Javorsky. Nonetheless, ESPN had them ranked at No. 20. Here's what they had to say about it:
"The DeShaun Foster era got off to a rocky start, but the Bruins are showing some ascension. In recruiting, the former running back knows the importance of a good O-line and pulled a pair of ESPN 300 OLs out of Florida in Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones. Known as Champ, Smith was an Under Armour All-American as a junior and has shown he can play against top competition and be a well-rounded OT. Tight end Camden Jensen should help propel the run game as well, as he is a good blocker.
The Bruins have added multiple WRs in this class, including in-state four-star Kenneth Moore. Onetime SMU commit Yahya Gaad has a sturdy, muscular build with a good initial burst and is a DE who can set the edge and be tough against the run."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.