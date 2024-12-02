Bruins Senior LB Finishes Career on High Note
The UCLA Bruins (5-7) finish the 2024 with a key win over Fresno State, 20-13, to finish their season on a high note. Sixth-year senior Kain Medrano played in the final game of his collegiate career and was one of the many seniors to deliver in a big way en route to victory.
Medrano finished the game with eight tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, and three tackles for loss. Medrano is a captain for this team and has been one the cornerstone pieces of the Bruins' defense. His consistent contributions in all 12 games this year speak to his competitive fire.
His performance against the Bulldogs featured his first full sack of the season and his second-highest tackle total. It was extremely special for Medrano to perform at the highest level in the final game of his extensive career at the Rose Bowl.
After a redshirt season in 2019, Medrano would play in 44 career games, gradually improving his production and time on the field each and every year. He finished with a career-high in almost every category including total tackles (72), pass deflections (four), forced fumbles (3), and interceptions (two).
Medrano spoke to the media alongside many of his senior teammates after their win over the Bulldogs and was asked about what he will take away from his six years in a Bruins jersey. Much like many others before him, the top memories are ones that take place off the field.
"Just the bonds, the brotherhood that I had with everybody on this team," Medrano said. "[I've] been here for six years, so I've seen people come, people go, come back. Just the bond in the chemistry that I had with my brothers inside the locker room, I think is something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life."
The Bruins will greatly miss Medrano along with other key veterans that helped turn this team from a 1-5 team into a 5-7 program with glimmers of hope for the future. They will be required to fill the role of Medrano and find someone to match his production and intensity which was one of the best.
