Bruins Star is a Finalist for Prestigious Award
UCLA football's season hasn't gone the way Coach DeShaun Foster would have liked it to in his first year at the helm, but one of his stars could soon have his name etched in history.
On Monday, the Butkus Foundation revealed the five finalists for the 2024 Butkus Award (collegiate), given annually to the nation's best linebacker. UCLA redshirt junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger was one of them.
"Carson's a finalist for the Butkus Award, and that is the nation's best linebacker," Foster said when he addressed the media on Monday. "Leads the Big Ten in total tackles; he has 121. Third nationally. The next close Butkus finalist is at 100. He [Schwesinger] leads the nation in solo tackles at 79. The next closest player is 170. He leads the Big Ten in 10-plus tackles a game with eight.
"He's had 10 or more tackles in eight of his first nine career starts, except Iowa when he had two interceptions. He was named Big Ten Player of the Week. His 121 tackles is the most a Bruin linebacker has had since Eric Kendricks in 2014. Adarius Pickett had 123 in '18. And the best part about all of this is that he's a former walk-on and he's a bioengineering major."
As Foster mentioned, Schwesinger was a walk-on. Perhaps the underdog narrative could give him an advantage.
"Hopefully it helps him," Foster said. "It's just a little weird that he's a finalist for the Butkus and not the [Burlsworth] ... and that's just a little weird to me. But, hey, we want to get the Butkus, and he's up for it, and I'm glad this game's at 12:30 so the East Coast can see the game. It won't be too late. I think he put on a show on Friday night, and I think that's how the national attention is going for him. So, hopefully, we just keep that going."
Schwesinger was a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy.
The other finalists for the 2024 Butkus Award (collegiate) include Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman, Clemson's Barrett Carter, Ole Miss' Chris Paul and Georgia's Jalon Walker.
The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
