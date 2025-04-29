Who is the Greatest Coach in UCLA Football History?
When it comes to the long list of great UCLA coaches, one name stands above the rest. That name is Terry Donahue.
For a period of nearly 20 years, from 1976 to 1995, Donahue was the Bruins' head coach. He compiled an impressive school record of 151 wins during that time, and no coach in UCLA football history has come close to his longevity or success.
Other notable achievements, including five Pac-12 championships and 13 bowl games. He made UCLA into a consistent national championship contender, finishing in the AP top 25 in 12 different seasons. From 1982 to 1989, he won at least seven games a year and made it to seven consecutive bowl games.
Donahue also left a lasting impact with his ability to recruit and prepare players for the NFL. Some notable stars who played for him include Troy Aikman, Carnell Lake and Ken Norton Jr.
Other coaches have had excellent seasons, like the legendary Red Sanders. He led UCLA to its only national championship in 1954 and had an impressive 66-19-1 record. His coaching career was unfortunately cut short with his passing, but he deserves recognition as a staple in UCLA history.
Other coaches in more recent times, like Jim Mora, had short bursts of success. Mora won 29 games in his first three seasons but was unable to sustain that level of winning. Same for Bob Toledo, who had some good seasons in the early 2000s, including a 10-2 1998 season, but came nowhere near the consistency of Donahue.
Another thing that sets him apart is that his legacy still lives on today and makes an impact.
He was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2000, and he built a program that wasn't just about wins, but about playing at a high level for many years. He lived to be 77 years old and passed away in 2021.
At the end of the day, no other coach in UCLA history compares to the longevity, legacy and consistent level of play. When it comes to the title for the greatest coach in UCLA history, Terry Donahue remains firmly in possession.
