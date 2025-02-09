UCLA Football Modernizes, Bruins Elevate Arguello
In the last four months, the major collegiate football programs within the state of California have made moves to not only modernize with the current world of college football but they've also made moves to compete with the rest of the country.
UCLA has its man to lead the Bruins into the new frontier, as the program announced on Friday that it would be elevating Thomas Arguello to chief operating officer/chief of staff.
Arguello first joined the program under Chip Kelly in 2022. Kelly hired him to be the program's director of football equipment operations, and he was promoted under Coach DeShaun Foster last season as chief of staff.
“I have been impressed by Thomas since he joined our program as equipment director,” Foster said. “Regardless of his role, he has tackled everything with the same enthusiasm and forward thinking. There is no one I trust more to stand beside me as UCLA football takes its next steps.”
Those next steps are to establish a proper front office for the Bruins to be able to compete in college football's modern market. That's working with the scouting and recruiting departments, building relationships with donors and NIL contributors, setting a proper and unified vision between the program and the Bruins' NIL collective, working with the coaching staff on what they need, branding, financial opportunities and so much more.
The requirements of a modern program are more than a head coach can deal with. Thus, we have seen programs take on an NFL front office approach to combat these modern problems.
California programs are making changes to build their front offices with general managers and COOs. While each school has different titles for these positions, the positions are getting filled and filled quickly. Stanford hired legendary quarterback Andrew Luck, Cal hired former Cal alum and Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and USC hired Chad Bowden, who just helped Notre Dame build a championship-level roster.
As the Bruins deal with UCLA's athletic department's financial shortfallings, NIL concerns and ability to compete in the Big Ten, they now have a perfect voice to complement Foster's while they storm towards the 2025 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.