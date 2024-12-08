Bruins To Host Grad Transfer Safety For Visit
The UCLA Bruins are looking to reload on both sides of the football as they lose several key players to graduation and the transfer portal. They want to return the favor by flipping a transfer of their own to play in the Rose Bowl for his final year of collegiate football.
Grad transfer senior safety Ben Perry is expected to visit the Bruins on Dec. 14 for an official visit, per by 247Sports' own Chris Hummer. Perry spent the first four years of his career with the Louisville Cardinals and is seeking a new destination to wrap up his college career.
Perry has earned 132 tackles, eight pass deflections, two sacks, and a forced fumble over his 38 career games with the Cardinals. This past season, Perry was only able to record 29 sacks in 10 games played this season. His limited production likely prompted his decision to transfer.
The Cardinals finished 8-4 on the season and will be playing in a bowl game this holiday season. Perry will most likely not participate in the game as he will be visiting schools in search of a fresh start.
As a recruit, Perry was a four-star prospect out of Chicago, Illinois and was ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state. He is listed at 6-3, 205-pounds by 247Sports and would be a great fit in a Bruins defense that prides itself on its physicality and tackling ability in the secondary.
The Bruins are losing one of their star secondary players as senior safety Bryan Addison entered his name into the 2025 NFL Draft, resulting in an open position spot for a guy like Perry to fill the role next season. He would be a major asset with a ton of big-time experience as an experienced veteran.
Bruins safeties coach Brian Norwood has been able to produce several strong safeties since joining the program in 2020. Perry would fit like a glove in Norwood's system and his production would surely increase. He is seeking a standout season to be able to do what Addison did and enter the NFL draft.
