Four Players UCLA Should Target in the Transfer Portal
The transfer portal officially opened on Wednesday, and as expected, there has been a ton of movement. The UCLA Bruins made headlines with their expected landing of star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but they need to build a team around him.
With the anticipated addition of star power at quarterback, they could lure some big-time transfers.
The Bruins' offense struggled heavily in 2024. They ranked third from last in points per game in the Big Ten and were dead last in redzone touchdowns. They hired offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who has a strong relationship with head coach DeShaun Foster, as they look to revamp the offense.
Heading into the 2025 season, the biggest needs for the Bruins are pass-catchers and offensive line.
The top two targets on last year's team were tight end Moliki Matavao, who had 41 catches, and running back T.J. Harden, who had 40. The Bruins need explosive playmakers surrounding Iamaleava. They had a solid slot receiver in Logan Loya, who showed flashes in 2024 and scored four touchdowns before transferring to Minnesota.
UCLA needs a true No. 1 receiver.
The offensive line also desperately needs improvement. They gave up 34 sacks last season.
So, who should UCLA look at add in the spring transfer portal?
1) Karate Benson, WR
Karate Benson is 6-2, 215 pounds. He is transferring from Tennessee State after one season, where he had 79 catches, 1088 yards and six touchdowns. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining and will be a perfect big-time target for Iamaleava. He has been offered by a wide range of schools since entering the portal, and UCLA has not been mentioned so far.
2) Joe Cotton, OT
Joe Cotton is a 6-7, 315-pound tackle from South Dakota. He is ranked as the No. 1 tackle available in the transfer portal, per 247Sports. He already has interest from FCS schools, and UCLA would significantly improve its offensive line by pursuing Cotton.
3) JB Nelson, G
JB Nelson is a 6-5, 325-pound guard who is transferring from Penn State, where he made eight starts in the last two years. His size and experience would be very beneficial to UCLA in the coming season.
4) Trae Davis, WR
Trae Davis is a 5-11 164-pound speedster transferring from Kansas State. He still has four years of eligibility remaining.
