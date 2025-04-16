Ex-Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Set to Transfer to UCLA
Four days after his dramatic exit from Tennessee, quarterback Nico Iamaleava reportedly has a new home.
Iamaleava is expected to transfer to UCLA, according to a report by Bruce Feldman and David Ubben of The Athletic. The transfer was first reported by FS1's Colin Cowherd. The 20-year-old Long Beach, Calif. native has spent the last two seasons with the Volunteers.
On Saturday, news broke that Tennessee and Iamaleava intended to sever ties after a highly publicized spat over NIL money between the Volunteers and the quarterback's camp. The saga provided a feel-bad ending to a marriage that delivered Tennessee its first College Football Playoff berth in 2024.
In '24, Iamaleava registered 19 touchdowns through the air against five interceptions in 13 games.
The Bruins are recovering from their worst season since 2019 by winning percentage—although UCLA demonstrated improvement as the season wore on under first-year coach Deshaun Foster.
In their second year in the Big Ten, the Bruins are scheduled to open their season on Aug. 30 against former Pac-12 South foe Utah.