DeShaun Foster Discusses UCLA Legend Jackie Robinson's Impact
UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster has been a major advocate for honoring one of the greatest athletes and cultural figures in sports, Jackie Robinson. He joined MLB Network on Robinson's honorary day, expressing what the sports legend means to him and the University.
Foster joined former MLB veteran and current commentator Harold Reynolds on MLB Network to discuss the historic day that is honored all over baseball. Throughout the entire league, each player on every team sports the No. 42 in honor of Robinson and the barriers that he broke in pro sports.
Engrained in the fabric of UCLA athletics is Jackie Robinson. A multi-sport athlete in Westwood, Robinson continues to be honored annually on April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day, marking the anniversary of his Major League Baseball debut in 1947.
Foster has religiously worn a hat that reads the No. 42, signifying Robinson and what he has meant to the program. The former UCLA running back and second-year head coach spoke on why he continues to wear that hat on a daily basis and what Robinson's impact meant to him.
"I played baseball, that was the first sport that I played," Foster said. "So, in California, I'd heard about Jackie Robinson as a youth, and my father had always just taught me about people that have broken down barriers, and he's somebody that has broke down a huge barrier. I've known about Jackie Robinson for a long time now, going on 45, so probably about 42 years."
Robinson was a four-sport athlete growing up and actually played football at UCLA in 1939, wearing the No 28. During Foster's interview, he had Robinson's framed football jersey in the background. He spoke on how he has expressed Robinson's impact to his current team.
"We actually had a talk about Jackie this morning," Foster said. "We have a No. 42 on our jerseys that they'll be wearing for the rest of the season, on their practice jerseys. Then we have a video that we just showed them of Jackie Robinson's life and what he means to the school.
"The No. 42 is retired in all sports here at UCLA, and being that we play at the Rose Bowl and Jackie Robinson is from Pasadena, it just really resonates with our players and how important this guy is to our program and to our school."
Robinson is an icon across all sports, baseball specifically, but no collegiate program has stronger ties to him than the Bruins. Foster's eagerness to drive home Robinson's impact, wearing the numbered hat, and expressing to his team the impact that he had on sports in general is inspiring.
