Bruins Snap Seven-Game Skid Against UC Irvine

After earning a 2-1 series advantage over Maryland in their first-ever Big Ten conference matchup this past weekend, the UCLA Bruins carried its momentum into Tuesday’s mid-week non-conference game against UC Irvine, closing out the Anteaters, 11-4.
The Bruins were back home in Los Angeles after spending the weekend in College Park, Maryland, for their first conference series of the season. UCLA was tasked with an 11-5 overall UC Irvine team that defeated then-No. 24 Nebraska in their first game of the season — and the Bruins got the job done.
The win against the Anteaters snapped UCLA’s seven-game losing streak against the Big West school, with their last win coming in 2021.
“When it comes to UCI … this one’s a little special for us, especially coming back after losing so many times. I think we’re just excited to get after them,” sophomore third baseman Roman Martin said, per Kai Dizon of the Daily Bruin.
The Bruins came out red-hot, scoring five runs in the first inning, thanks to home runs from sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu and redshirt sophomore outfielder Payton Brennan. Levu tallied three RBIs and three hits, and Brennan also batted in three runs in his two-hit performance.
UCLA then added five more runs to the board and extended its lead to 10-0 in the fifth inning, giving the Bruins a nice cushion to potentially end the game in seven.
The Anteaters attempted to put life back into the game after facing a double-digit deficit, scoring three runs in the sixth inning. UCI’s efforts were simply not enough, as the Bruins would get back on the board once more — with sophomore right-handed pitcher Justin Lee clocking the last three outs and earning the win for UCLA.
With the win, the Bruins improved to 13-4 on the year. They will look to build on their strong start when they face Nebraska in their second Big Ten meeting this season, with Game 1 of the series on Friday at Jackie Robinson Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. PT., and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
