Bruins Unable to Add to Defensive Transfer Haul With Standout DL From ACC
UCLA has very successful in the transfer portal department so far this offseason, primarily on the defensive side of the ball.
The Bruins have landed 12 defensive commitments from the 2024-25 transfer portal so far, one of the best defensive hauls in the country.
But UCLA took a minor hit on Thursday when former Virgina defensive lineman Michael Diatta announced on social media that he had committed to Oklahoma State.
The Bruins were a strong candidate to land the transfer defensive lineman, as UCLA had hosted Diatta for a visit.
But he ultimately decided to join the Cowboys, and the Bruins will have to continue to beef up their defensive line.
Diatta comes off a breakout 2024 campaign with the Cavaliers, having posted 31 tackles, two for loss, half a sack and a pass defensed.
It was his fourth season with Virginia. Diatta had joined the Cavaliers as a three-star class of 2021 recruit from Antioch, Tennessee. He had been ranked the No. 23 class of 2021 prospect from Tennessee, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
In his four years with the Cavaliers, Diatta totaled 57 tackles, five for loss, 2.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 35 games.
Diatta's commitment won't have a huge impact on UCLA as it looks to build its roster up going into DeShaun Foster's second year at the helm, but his presence would have certainly helped a team that lost a few interior defensive linemen, including Jay Toia.
But there's no need to panic -- in fact, Bruins fans should be celebrating. So far, UCLA has been able to do exactly what Foster said it would.
"We'll be able to reload," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload."
