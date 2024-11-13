Bruins' Unsung Hero Has Been the X-Factor in Latest Wins
UCLA football is hot right now, currently riding a three-game win streak as it looks to make a final push for bowl eligibility with three games remaining.
Several players have done their part to help will the Bruins to their latest wins, but there's one in particular who has made the difference.
Bruins kicker Mateen Bahghani has been excellent as of late, espeically in UCLA's latest victory over Iowa. The second-year kicker drilled a career-best 57-yard field goal to put the Bruins on the board last Friday and also made what would be the game-winning field goal early in the fourth quarter.
Bhaghani has been instrumental in the Bruins' recent success.
"His bag is pretty consistent from 50 and out," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster when he addressed the media on Tuesday. "But he's a good kicker; glad we got him from that other school up the road [Cal]. Just pleased with how things are going right now."
Bhaghani's 57-yard field goal against Iowa was not only the best of his career, but it was the second-longest in program history.
"I felt pretty good about that," Foster said, regarding his decision to send Bhaghani out for the attempt. "Just because I saw him hit a couple in pregame. And there wasn't any elements -- no wind or anything. So, I was pretty confident that he would hit that."
Regardless of how far out Bhaghani has to kick from, he tries to take a consistent approach.
"Basically, every time I go out there, I try to keep it the same routine, the same snap, same hold, keep everything -- try to keep it similar," Bhaghani said. "Even when we're out there from deep, just focusing on my routine and kind of get rid of all of the outside distractions."
Bhaghani said he can make it as far as 65 yards out when he's practing.
It will be crucial that the Bruins are able to continue to rely on Bhaghani going forward, as there are surely to be more situations when he will need to be called on, especially considering how close many of UCLA's games have been this year.
