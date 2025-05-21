Are Rivalries Important to UCLA, California Programs?
The UCLA Bruins in 2025 will play just one opponent from California, the USC Trojans. It's doubtful that the Battle for the Victory Bell will ever end, considering both teams have shared the same conference since 1928, they exist within the same city, and both stadiums are easy for both teams to get to.
However, outside of UCLA-USC and Cal-Stanford in Northern California, rivalries seem not to matter that much within the state anymore.
UCLA's departure with USC from the Pac-12 affected that to an extent but other teams have made it a priority to maintain rivalries with their in-state foes.
Oregon and Oregon State still play each other in the Civil War, Washington and Washington State still play each other in the Apple Cup, Colorado and Colorado State still play in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, and for the rest of the schools that make up the former Pac-12, they maintain their rivalries through conference affiliation.
However, UCLA and Cal didn't play in 2024. Before, the rivalry was played annually from 1933 to 2023. The series was played through World War II and COVID but didn't survive conference realignment. While both schools are set to play each other again, they only have a four-year agreement in place, and there are no plans in place to play after 2029.
In that same breath, due to Notre Dame's new deal with Clemson, their rivalry with Stanford has reached an unknown as Notre Dame is required to play four other ACC teams, and with Florida State and Miami wanting permanent slots, could Stanford say goodbye in favor of a closer opponent?
Stanford travels across the country regularly as a member of the ACC, and their annual agreement with Notre Dame expired in 2024.
Notre Dame's rivalry with USC is also set to expire after 2026.
"Sources tell SI that one of USC’s suggested alterations to the Notre Dame series is playing it on the front end of the schedule, potentially with some neutral-site locations sprinkled in among games at each other’s homes," wrote Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. "That would be one more Trojan-led teardown of football tradition. The school is chiseling away at its athletic identity, little by little."
USC's rivalry with Stanford is also officially over.
So, one must ask the question: If most of college football has found ways to keep rivalries alive, despite conference realignment, why are California programs willing to discard tradition so easily?
