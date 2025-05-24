Unlike Others, UCLA Isn't Backing Down From the Best
There will be no free lunches for DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins this season, as for the second straight year, under Foster, the Bruins will not play a single FCS team.
Now, let's not get it twisted. While the talent gap between the FBS and the FCS is closer than one may think, especially in the Western United States, not every team with an FCS opponent is scheduling a powerhouse like North Dakota State or Montana State, they're scheduling easy win/ tune up games where it's all FBS for the Bruins.
In 2025, the Bruins will play nine Big Ten games and three non-conference games, with their non-conference opponents being Utah, UNLV and New Mexico.
Honestly, that's how it should be. The only FCS teams that should be playing Power-Five FBS programs are the ones that compete for national titles, not the ones looking for a check. While it is understandable why cash-strapped programs are playing for a check, in the world of the College Football Playoff, where winning, especially winning against strong opponents, should mean something, there should be a discussion about weighing an FCS victory in the selection process, especially with new seeding rules.
UCLA is joined by nine other programs that will only play against FBS opponents in 2025, including rival USC and fellow Big Ten members Wisconsin and Michigan.
It should also be noted Notre Dame is on that list so one might be inclined to ask if the Fighting Irish can fill out a 10-game schedule with seven of those games being against non-ACC opponents without including an FCS team, why can't other programs who only need to schedule three to four non-conference opponents do the same?
This is going to be a massive point of contention regarding the value of a win over an FCS opponent compared to a FBS one, especially when it comes to the playoff and selecting teams with similar resumes.
It should also be noted that Texas is the only SEC school without an FCS opponent, as teams within the conference like to schedule tune-up games before a massive late-season rivalry showdown.
Regardless, UCLA should get the credit it deserves for scheduling a legitimate 12-game schedule.
