Three Big Questions For UCLA Entering 2025
The UCLA Bruins are a program on the rise. With renewed energy and a new sense of swagger, here are the three pressing questions that need to be asked of DeShaun Foster and the roster.
1. Is DeShaun Foster serious or a simple flash in the pan head coach?
In college football, it typically takes three years to give a proper evaluation of a head coach. In 2025, the transfer portal speeds up the review date that all head coaches get put through.
The second year is critical to give fans and boosters something to hope for. It's an appetizer. While it is acceptable not to have all the ingredients, at least have enough to prepare something decent. If DeShaun Foster doesn't walk away from the 2025 season with a winning record, there will be some calling for his head.
He's taking a big step in 2025 with Nico Iamaleava as his quarterback and several new coaches on his staff, including offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.
Do not make a mistake, people, especially athletic directors, are keeping an eye on Foster after several surprise wins in 2024 and five Bruins getting selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
2. How good is Nico Iamaleava?
Foster traded the relative peacefulness of UCLA's relationship in the media and Joey Aguilar for Iamaleava and will have to answer for him for every bad decision he commits on the field.
Thus, Foster must believe he won't make many mistakes. Well, let's not make mistakes talking about why Tennessee was successful in 2024: its running game and its suffocating defense, two things UCLA does not have at the current moment. So, one does wonder what Foster sees in Iamaleava or what heights he thinks Iamaleava can take his Bruins to.
While he'll be placed in a good offensive structure, at the end of the day, it's Iamaleava that needs to make the throws.
3. How do the Bruins replace all the lost players on their defense?
Carson Schwesinger, Jay Toia, Devin Kirkwood, Kain Medrano and Oluwafemi Oladejo make up some of the Bruins that won't be back on defense in 2025.
Thus, one must ask if the Bruns' 2024 late-season success is a result of Ikaika Malloe's scheme or having dominant players.
