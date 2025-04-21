UCLA's Weston Port Shares New Experiences From Spain
UCLA linebacker Weston Port is currently experiencing the effects of culture shock as he participates in his Mormon mission in Madrid, Spain.
There are many differences between behaviors and style of living between Americans and Western Europeans. Within western Europe, cultures have various behaviors and standards themselves. One of those is bathroom usage.
Port made note of the different ways something so common could be so different across the world.
Europeans have different customs when it comes to bathroom usage. I can personally attest that throughout Western Europe, there are many modern self-cleaning public restrooms, and in some places, a person must pay to use the restroom. Port's experience adds to the list.
Port also added that sinks in Spain do not have a disposal and he's currently trying to fix a problem with his because of it.
In Port's last update with UCLA Bruins On SI, he stated that he landed in Fuenlabrada, a city located in Madrid, Spain.
"My first area is called Fuenlabrada," Port wrote. "Its a city within Madrid because Madrid is massive. We don't have a car here, so we either walk or take the metro. The metro is wild, especially when you aren't fluent in Spanish (me)."
Port quickly caught us up on his time there and his progress learning Spanish.
"It is such a hard but neat experience learning a language, but it has caused me to really lean on my savior for help," Port wrote. "He hasnt let me down, where I lack, he makes up the difference. I have seen this during lessons we've taught, street contacts where I've been able to get people's phone numbers and invite them to church, and interacting with the Branch members here in Fuenlabrada."
Port continues to preach the word, representing the Bruins outside the country. His mission is expected to last two years, and then he'll return to UCLA a wiser and more mature player. A benefit to DeShaun Foster's squad.
