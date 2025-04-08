UCLA's Weston Port Checks in From Madrid, Spain
UCLA's Weston Port continues to walk on a different path from the team this season, having committed himself to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints.
Having been sent to Spain, Port has provided an update on his training, revealing some interesting factoids about his adventure and some of the skills he learned that will benefit him when he does return to Westwood.
In his first correspondence with UCLA Bruins On SI, Port was ecstatic about the opportunity, saying he's quickly learning Spanish and he's already able to understand a fair bit of what is being taught in his Spanish immersion class.
In his second email, Port mentioned he would be relocated on March 31 to put him in a better position to do his missionary work.
In Port's newest update with UCLA Bruins On SI, he has landed in Fuenlabrada, a city located in Madrid, Spain.
"My first area is called Fuenlabrada," Port wrote. "Its a city within Madrid because Madrid is massive. We don't have a car here, so we either walk or take the metro. The metro is wild, especially when you aren't fluent in Spanish (me)."
Port was learning Spanish before making the journey, but he still needs to learn how to communicate with the people he serves. Fortunately, he has a helping hand, giving him an opportunity to adjust and assimilate into Spanish culture.
"My trainer's name is Elder McIntyre and he's from Texas, he's a stud," Port wrote. "Since I'm not fluent yet, he basically carries the whole area on his back. We've had a bunch of member lessons and investigator lessons where I have no idea what's going on.
"People talk so fast, and all have different accents because so many people are from different places. I've met people from the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Uruguay, and a bunch of other places....So it's definitely a grind to understand."
While Port may struggle now, learning how to speak such a global language while understanding different cultural connotations will help him in his humanitarian work once he returns to Los Angeles.
