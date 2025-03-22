UCLA's Weston Port Provides Another Update From Spanish Mission
UCLA's Weston Port continues to walk on a different path from the team this season, having committed himself to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints.
Having been sent to Spain, Port has provided an update on his training, revealing some interesting factoids about his adventure and some of the skills he learned that will benefit him when he does return to Westwood.
In his first correspondence with UCLA Bruins On SI, Port was ecstatic about the opportunity, saying he's quickly learning Spanish and he's already able to understand a fair bit of what is being taught in his Spanish immersion class.
"Being a missionary is epic!!" he wrote in an email. "I feel so blessed to have this opportunity to serve my Savior. Just in these past 3 weeks of being a missionary, I have felt my testimony strengthened in so many ways. In my district (Group of around 10 missionaries who do classes and stuff together), its just me and my companion who are the only two elders."
Port recently sent two more emails, giving some insight into how his Spanish has been coming along and what he'll be up to in the near future. Port will be moving from his current location on March 31 to better continue his missionary work, and that time has gone by quickly since first landing in Spain.
"I've been learning so much while I've been here," Port wrote in a recent email. "I've tried my hardest to lock in and take advantage of the time that I have here to learn Spanish and also more about the gospel.
"There is always more to learn. It's been crazy to see how God has been multiplying my efforts to learn the language. I've learned more in the past three or four weeks being here than I learned in two years of taking Spanish in high school."
Considering Los Angeles is an area filled with Spanish speakers, Port's skills will come in handy if and when the team does local outreach work and a benefit is that if a recruit's primary language is Spanish, they'll have someone to share that tongue with. Another benefit for UCLA.
Port's Spanish will be perfect as he's not only learning but using it every day in common practice.
