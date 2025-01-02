Chip Kelly Shines in Return to Rose Bowl
When Chip Kelly sat down in his press box before Wednesday's Rose Bowl game between Ohio State and Oregon, he took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about his 25-year coaching career. The former UCLA head coach used to walk the sidelines of the Rose Bowl from 2018-2023, where he amassed 35 wins, walking away from the program after his victory in the 2023 LA Bowl.
He took the offensive coordinator job at Ohio State, citing a desire to return to the coaching aspect of college football. Having grown tired of being a "CEO" of a football program, he abruptly left UCLA to reunite with his old quarterback in Columbus.
Kelly coached Ohio State head coach Ryan Day when they were together at New Hampshire, bringing forth the early versions of Kelly's spread offense to American shores. Reunited, Kelly and Day were determined to defeat Kelly's former team, the Oregon Ducks.
Kelly is an Oregon icon having first served as the Ducks' offensive coordinator from 2007-2008 under university legend Mike Belotti before taking the head job after Belotti's retirement. Kelly was the head coach from 2009-2012, winning three Pac-12 titles, two New Year's Six bowl games, and took the 2010 Ducks to the BCS National Championship game. He left Eugene with a 46-7 record.
However, those great times are a thing of the past, and in 2025, the 61-year-old Kelly is purely focused on winning a national championship. His Buckeyes offense has been one of the most prolific in the country, utilizing a balanced attack to spread and shred opposing defenses.
And his Buckeyes lit up the scoreboard, putting up 41 points on the number-one team in the country. QB Will Howard was excellent, going 17-26 for three touchdowns while running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins combined for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Star receiver Jeremiah Smith put on a display with seven receptions for 187 yards and two scores, capping off a triumphant evening for Kelly and Ohio State.
While Kelly's tenure and its ending may have soured his relationship with the Bruins' community, Kelly remains a part of UCLA football history with three victories over USC including two blowouts at the Coliseum.
For Kelly, considering his last game at the Rose Bowl was a loss to Cal, he gets to exit Pasadena as a winner once again.
