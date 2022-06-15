Class of 2023 Athlete Donavyn Pellot Earns Offer From UCLA Football

The Bruins have taken the next step in their recruitment of one of the West's fastest-rising prospects.

UCLA football sent a scholarship offer to class of 2023 athlete Donavyn Pellot, the Silverado High School (NV) product announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. Pellot has mostly played running back and safety for the Skyhawks, but colleges are targeting him primarily as a linebacker.

Pellot also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State, Washington and Washington State.

Despite sitting on 15 offers at the moment – seven of which are from Power Five programs – Pellot's recruitment hardly had any steam before this spring. All 15 of his offers have come since April 21, and he hit double digits just one month later.

The group of Pac-12 schools appear to be the favorites to reel in Pellot's upcoming commitment, and now the Bruins are attempting to add themselves squarely into the mix. Pellot is already scheduled to officially visit Arizona and Washington State the next two weekends.

Those power programs really caught wind of Pellot after his breakout junior season, when he starred on both sides of the ball for Silverado.

Pellot rushed for 592 yards and 10 touchdowns on 9.9 yards per carry while also reeling in 632 yards and seven touchdowns on 29 receptions.

On the defensive side of the ball, Pellot racked up 66 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, also picking off three passes and breaking up another six. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect brought back two of his interceptions for touchdowns in addition to a punt return touchdown.

Pellot is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, but he does not have ratings from Rivals, ESPN or On3 due to his very recent emergence. 247Sports has him pegged as the No. 11 prospect in Nevada and No. 8 among those who have not committed.

UCLA currently has four commits for its 2023 recruiting class, three of which on the defensive side of the ball. Four-star Tre Edwards is a true linebacker, while three-star Ty Lee is a safety/linebacker hybrid like Pellot.

All four of the Bruins' current commits are from California, and of their 36 offers to uncommitted recruits, 21 have gone to in-state prospects.

