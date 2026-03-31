UCLA’s Best & Worst Case Scenarios for Next Season

If one thing is certain, UCLA has a lot to do this offseason following the departure of several impactful players.

In today’s episode, we will talk about the best-case and worst-case scenarios for UCLA entering the 2026-27 season. Right now, UCLA is a skeleton of what it was just a year ago. With both of its top seniors leaving and Skyy Clark potentially leaving as well, the Bruins have a lot to figure out this offseason.

Watch Today's Episode Below

The Worst Case

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The worst-case scenario is very daunting. Right now, UCLA has a few players to build around this offseason, including Trent Perry , Eric Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker. Brandon Williams and Eric Freeny will also be on the team. However, it is clear UCLA still lacks depth and high-end talent.

As of now, Freeny and Booker have spoken to the media and said they intend to stay with UCLA next season. As for Perry and Dailey Jr., their status for next season remains unclear. With how volatile the transfer portal is, there is always the possibility that players explore other opportunities.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perry and Dailey Jr. are UCLA’s heavy hitters; there is no doubt about it. If either player were to enter the transfer portal, UCLA’s roster on paper would not look nearly as strong. That, in turn, could create discomfort for transfers looking for a new program.

The Best Case

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The best-case scenario for UCLA is if the players mentioned above stay with the team. That would mean UCLA’s core would consist of Perry, Dailey Jr., and Booker. That is a roster that could realistically be improved through the transfer portal and the next recruiting class.

This core will ultimately be the reason UCLA remains competitive next season. As mentioned earlier, how UCLA looks on paper will influence transfers who are considering coming to Westwood. If UCLA is able to fill some of the gaps left by departing seniors through the portal, the Bruins will be in a solid position.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The trio of Dailey Jr., Perry, and Booker all appear poised to make significant jumps next season. Because of that, it would not be surprising to see UCLA find success even if its transfer portal class is not as strong as expected.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) react in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The bottom line for UCLA is that it must keep its core intact. When a player leaves, it can ripple through the entire roster and impact the program's future. While those stakes might seem daunting, they are the reality in this new era of college basketball.