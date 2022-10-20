Class of 2023 Defensive End Julian Lee Earns UCLA Football Offer

After spending most of the cycle biding their time on the sidelines, the Bruins are continuing to add new names to their recruiting board deep into the fall.

UCLA football has sent class of 2023 defensive end Julian Lee a scholarship offer, the North Thurston (WA) prospect announced Wednesday on Twitter. Lee became the fourth high school senior to pick up an offer from the Bruins' staff in the last week alone.

Lee is not sitting on seven offers, with the others coming from Arizona, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Portland State and Montana.

Portland State was the first to offer Lee back in late April, but he had already gone to junior days at Minot State, Central Washington, Fairmont State, Valparaiso, Eastern Washington and Idaho. Lee had also gone on the 7-on-7 circuit as a linebacker and tight end at this point as well, which started to catch the eyes of national scouts.

Lee took an unofficial visit to Oregon State in June, and he has already gone on gameday visits to Oregon and Washington State.

According to 247Sports' Brandon Huffman, UCLA defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a has been in contact with Lee for weeks and went up to his most recent game last Friday during the Bruins' bye week.

247Sports has Lee rated as a three-star prospect, but Rivals, ESPN and On3 do not have an individual page for the prospect. Lee is ranked as the No. 140 edge rusher in the country and No. 26 overall recruit in Washington, according to 247Sports.

Lee is 247Sports' No. 5 uncommitted player in his home state, and No. 1 among edge rusher.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Lee does not have publicly available defensive stats. Through six games, Lee has rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns while adding 163 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 catches.

Lee also suits up for North Thurston's basketball team.

UCLA's 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 85 in the country and No. 10 in the Pac-12, but none of their seven commits are edge rushers. The Bruins did not add any edge rushers in 2022 either, and two of their three 2021 edge rusher commits have transferred out of the program.

Since Lee does not have a 247Sports Composite ranking, he would not bump UCLA's class up the national rankings if he were to commit, but he would provide much-needed young depth for the future.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF JULIAN LEE/INSTAGRAM