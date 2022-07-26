Class of 2023 Defensive Lineman AJ Fuimaono Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have received their latest commitment for the class of 2023, which also happens to be their first out-of-state pledge.

Liberty High School (NV) defensive lineman AJ Fuimaono announced his commitment to UCLA football via Twitter on Tuesday. Fuimaono considered UNLV and Hawaii before ultimately selecting the Bruins as his future program.

UCLA became the first school to offer Fuimaono back in October – when Johnny Nansen was still defensive line coach – and his only official visit was to Westwood the weekend of May 20.

Chad Kauha’aha’a was UNLV’s defensive line coach before he joined UCLA on Dec. 24. Although the Runnin’ Rebels sent their offer to Fuimaono on Jan. 28 – a month following Kauha’aha’a’s departure – the assistant coach likely had previous communication with the Hawaiian recruit while he was still working in Las Vegas.

The only other offer Fuimaono received was from Hawaii on May 3. Although he had an unofficial visit to Utah in April, the Utes did not extend Fuimaono a scholarship offer.

UCLA director of player personnel Ethan Young tweeted out his signature “BOOM!” on Monday, which he does any time the program receives a verbal commitment. Considering multiple 247Sports experts submitted crystal ball predictions for Fuimaono going to UCLA immediately after that tweet, Fuimaono likely told the staff he would commit on Monday.

Fuimaono becomes the sixth commitment for coach Chip Kelly in the class of 2023 and the third on the defensive side of the ball, joining linebacker Tre Edwards and safety Ty Lee.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals and On3. The 247Sports Composite has Fuimaono ranked as the No. 82 defensive lineman in the class of 2023 and the No. 7 player from Nevada.

Fuimaono played eight games in 2021 during his junior year, racking up 22 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

UCLA has gone from having the No. 73 recruiting class in the country and No. 11 in the Pac-12 to No. 64 in the nation and No. 10 in the conference, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Otito Ogbonnia going to the NFL, Datona Jackson graduating and Odua Isibor, Tiaoalii Savea, John Ward, AJ Campbell and Tyler Kiehne entering the transfer portal has left the Bruins a bit thin on the interior defensive line for 2022, but they still have several contributors likely to stick around through 2023. Duke transfer Gary Smith III has several years of eligibility remaining, as do rising sophomores Jay Toia and Quintin Somerville.

There won’t be much depth behind them, though, considering UCLA had zero defensive line commits in 2022. Fuimaono’s entrance into the rotation could, therefore, be a welcome addition just in terms of getting the numbers up.

The Bruins still have offers out to Cameron Brandt and My'Keil Gardner, but both prospects have left them off their respective lists of finalists. In order to further bolster their interior defensive line, UCLA will need to either return to the transfer portal next winter, convert edge rusher targets such as Tausili Akana and Siale Esera or send out some late offers to new prospects.

PHOTO COURTESY OF AJ FUIMAONO/TWITTER