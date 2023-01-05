Class of 2023 Long Snapper Trent Middleton Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have added another body to their special teams unit.

Class of 2023 long snapper Trent Middleton has committed to UCLA football, he announced Wednesday on social media. The Orange Lutheran (CA) product comes in at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, and is now a candidate to replace the NFL-bound Jack Landherr IV.

Middleton becomes the second preferred walk-on to commit to the Bruins this cycle, joining wide receiver Carter Shaw.

Middleton took visits to Arizona State, Chapman and Cal Poly during the fall of his junior year, then he made his way to UCLA and Oregon State in April. Middleton also went to additional camps at Missouri, UCLA, Oregon State, Sacramento State and UC Davis towards the end of last spring.

UNLV made Middleton a scholarship offer in August, a few weeks before he visited campus. UC Davis offered Middleton in October – although it did not appear there was a scholarship attached – while Colgate offered him a scholarship on Monday.

In addition to starring at camps across the West, Middleton got the job done at the high school level as well. He was part of Orange Lutheran's CIF Division II championship team in 2021.

Middleton is a five-star prospect, according to Rubio Long Snapping, which correlates to an FBS freshman year starter and scholarship pick. Kohl's Snapping Camps also rated Middleton as a five-star, ranking him No. 7 in his class and No. 1 in California at his position.

UCLA hasn't had anyone other than Landherr handle long snapping duties over the past few seasons, so they were bound to be in the market for a replacement after the elected to forgo his final year of eligibility in favor of the NFL Draft in December. The staff picked up a preferred walk-on commitment from Jake Eldridge – the nation's No. 1 long snapper – in June, but he eventually flipped and signed his National Letter of Intent with Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights offered him a scholarship.

Beau Gardner will be entering his redshirt junior year in Westwood, making him the lone veteran in the position room who can show Middleton the ropes.

PHOTO COURTESY OF TRENT MIDDLETON/TWITTER