Breaking Down UCLA's Close’s Notable NCAA Tournament Appearances

With UCLA expected to make a deep run in March, it is important to look back at what Cori Close has accomplished with the program over the last 15 years.

Close has helped revive UCLA into a national contender during her tenure. However, she has yet to break through and win a National Championship for Westwood. Because of that, this season feels especially important , as UCLA may have the most talented roster of Close’s career.

UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) stacks hats on UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close head during an interview Sunday, March 8, 2026, after the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During her 15 seasons as UCLA’s head coach, Close has led the Bruins to the NCAA Tournament nine times. Over those appearances, UCLA has compiled a 19-9 tournament record, proving that Close has consistently built teams capable of winning games in March.

Final Four

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite that success, Close has reached the Final Four only once. That appearance came in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, when UCLA advanced to the national semifinal before falling to No. 1 seed UConn in a lopsided loss. That defeat appeared to fuel motivation entering the following season.

Elite Eight

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Outside of UCLA’s Final Four run in 2025, the Bruins’ other deepest run came in 2018, when they reached the Elite Eight before losing to Mississippi State. That performance helped solidify Close’s reputation as a coach capable of building a competitive program in Westwood.

Sweet 16

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close watches the action Saturday, March 7, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament semifinals game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sweet 16 has often been the hurdle where UCLA’s tournament runs stall. The Bruins have reached the Sweet 16 six times under Close but hold just a 2-4 record in those games. Their two wins came in 2018 and 2025, while their losses came in 2017, 2019, 2023, and 2024. It is a round where UCLA has frequently fallen short of advancing deeper.

Round of 64 & 32

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In the earlier rounds, UCLA has been far more successful. The Bruins hold a combined 14-4 record in the Round of 64 and Round of 32 under Close. That consistency shows UCLA is usually able to advance into the tournament’s later stages, although it has not been guaranteed. The Bruins have suffered three Round of 32 exits and one first-round loss, which came in 2022.

Summary

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Cori Close poses with the AP and WBCA Coach of the Year trophies during press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When looking at Close’s overall resume, it becomes clear that UCLA’s success has been somewhat top-heavy. Last season’s Final Four appearance elevated the program’s national reputation and reinforced the belief that UCLA can compete with the best teams in the country.