Taking a Look At Most Memorable UCLA Regular Season Moments

This season has been one of the most exciting — and at times frustrating — seasons UCLA has experienced in quite some time.

The Bruins are set to face No. 10 seed UCF in the first round of the NCAA Tournament . While this matchup presents a great opportunity for UCLA to make a deep run, it is important to understand how the Bruins reached this point in the first place. Several key moments throughout the season helped shape UCLA’s path to March Madness.

Tyler Bilodeau's Game Winner vs No. 4 Purdue

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) celebrates after a 3-point basket in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One moment Bruins fans can look back on fondly is UCLA’s massive win against No. 4 Purdue . At the time, UCLA sat at 13-6 and appeared to be in danger of missing the tournament entirely. That was when Tyler Bilodeau took matters into his own hands.

With just eight seconds remaining in the second half, Bilodeau knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer to lift the Bruins past the Boilermakers. Without that shot, UCLA’s season might look very different today. Not only did the win give UCLA much-needed momentum, but it also proved the Bruins could compete with the best teams in the country.

Heartbreaker In Pauley vs. Indiana

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

On the other hand, UCLA’s game against Indiana showcased both the resilience and frustration that defined the Bruins’ season. With just one minute remaining in regulation, UCLA trailed by 10 points. Despite the deficit, the Bruins managed to force overtime in dramatic fashion.

The comeback was capped off by a Trent Perry buzzer-beater that sent the game into overtime. Many believed UCLA had all the momentum at that point, but the Bruins ultimately fell short, losing in double overtime following a controversial call.

UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The loss was undoubtedly a low point for UCLA. Indiana finished the season 18-14 and missed the tournament entirely, making the defeat even tougher to swallow. Still, the resilience UCLA showed in the final minutes of regulation left a lasting impression. Perry’s clutch shot remains one of the most memorable moments of the season.

Donovan Dent's Buzzer Beater vs. No. 10 Illinois

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates scoring the winning basket in overtime against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Another positive moment came in UCLA’s comeback victory against Illinois. After suffering back-to-back blowout losses to Michigan and Michigan State, the Bruins’ momentum was at an all-time low.

Things did not start well against Illinois either, as UCLA trailed by as many as 23 points. However, the Bruins fought their way back and forced overtime in an incredible comeback effort. In overtime, Donovan Dent delivered the decisive moment, driving across the court and finishing a game-winning layup that sent Illinois home with a loss.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

These moments capture the rollercoaster nature of UCLA’s season. Without them, the Bruins might not be in the position they are today. More importantly, those highs and lows helped build the resilience UCLA will need if it hopes to make a deep run in March.