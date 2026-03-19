Taking a Look At Most Memorable UCLA Regular Season Moments
In this story:
This season has been one of the most exciting — and at times frustrating — seasons UCLA has experienced in quite some time.
The Bruins are set to face No. 10 seed UCF in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. While this matchup presents a great opportunity for UCLA to make a deep run, it is important to understand how the Bruins reached this point in the first place. Several key moments throughout the season helped shape UCLA’s path to March Madness.
Tyler Bilodeau's Game Winner vs No. 4 Purdue
One moment Bruins fans can look back on fondly is UCLA’s massive win against No. 4 Purdue. At the time, UCLA sat at 13-6 and appeared to be in danger of missing the tournament entirely. That was when Tyler Bilodeau took matters into his own hands.
With just eight seconds remaining in the second half, Bilodeau knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer to lift the Bruins past the Boilermakers. Without that shot, UCLA’s season might look very different today. Not only did the win give UCLA much-needed momentum, but it also proved the Bruins could compete with the best teams in the country.
Heartbreaker In Pauley vs. Indiana
On the other hand, UCLA’s game against Indiana showcased both the resilience and frustration that defined the Bruins’ season. With just one minute remaining in regulation, UCLA trailed by 10 points. Despite the deficit, the Bruins managed to force overtime in dramatic fashion.
The comeback was capped off by a Trent Perry buzzer-beater that sent the game into overtime. Many believed UCLA had all the momentum at that point, but the Bruins ultimately fell short, losing in double overtime following a controversial call.
The loss was undoubtedly a low point for UCLA. Indiana finished the season 18-14 and missed the tournament entirely, making the defeat even tougher to swallow. Still, the resilience UCLA showed in the final minutes of regulation left a lasting impression. Perry’s clutch shot remains one of the most memorable moments of the season.
Donovan Dent's Buzzer Beater vs. No. 10 Illinois
Another positive moment came in UCLA’s comeback victory against Illinois. After suffering back-to-back blowout losses to Michigan and Michigan State, the Bruins’ momentum was at an all-time low.
Things did not start well against Illinois either, as UCLA trailed by as many as 23 points. However, the Bruins fought their way back and forced overtime in an incredible comeback effort. In overtime, Donovan Dent delivered the decisive moment, driving across the court and finishing a game-winning layup that sent Illinois home with a loss.
These moments capture the rollercoaster nature of UCLA’s season. Without them, the Bruins might not be in the position they are today. More importantly, those highs and lows helped build the resilience UCLA will need if it hopes to make a deep run in March.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.