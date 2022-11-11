Skip to main content

WR Jeremiah McClure Lists UCLA Football in Top 4, Reveals Decision Date

One of the Bruins' top remaining 2023 targets has narrowed things down to UCLA, Arizona, Washington and Indiana.
  Author:
  Publish date:

As the 2023 cycle starts to wind down, the Bruins remain in the running for one of the top remaining wideouts in the state.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah McClure revealed his top four finalists Thursday night, and UCLA football made the cut. Arizona, Washington and Indiana are the other schools McClure will consider committing to ahead of his Nov. 15 decision date.

The Mater Dei Catholic (CA) prospect previously had offers from BYU, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Louisville, Michigan, San Diego State, Tennessee, USC, Utah and Utah State before eliminating them from the race.

The Bruins sent their offer to McClure on Jan. 25, and the receiver came to Westwood for an official visit on April 2. McClure took his official visits to Washington on April 19 and Arizona on June 10, and he didn't earn his offer from Indiana until Aug. 1.

McClure also came out the Rose Bowl for UCLA's game against South Alabama on Sept. 17.

The San Diego native transferred from St. Augustine (CA) to Mater Dei Catholic ahead of the 2021 season, and he made an immediate impact at his new school en route to an undefeated season and CIF Division 2AA State Championship. McClure racked up double-digit touchdowns while primarily lining up outside the numbers, thriving as a deep threat and even impressing as a blocker down the field.

McClure also has experience at defensive back, but he is being recruited as a wideout by wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher runs a 4.48-second 40-yard dash.

McClure is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals, ESPN and On3, but 247Sports gave him three stars. In the 247Sports Composite, McClure is ranked as the No. 18 player in California, No. 34 receiver in the nation and No. 261 overall recruit in his class.

Among uncommitted receivers, McClure is ranked No. 2, and he ranks No. 3 among all uncommitted players in California.

UCLA's 2023 recruiting class currently ranks No. 72 in the country and No. 10 in the Pac-12. The Bruins have nine commits to this point, including one receiver – three-star Norco (CA) product Grant Gray, who became the first player to join the class in mid-April.

The No. 2 commit in UCLA's class is linebacker Tre Edwards, who is McClure's teammate at Mater Dei Catholic.

