Class of 2024 O-Lineman Justin Tauanuu Secures UCLA Football Offer

The Bruins have added another local lineman to their recruiting board.

Class of 2024 offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu picked up an offer from UCLA football, he announced Saturday on Twitter. The Huntington Beach (CA) product became the seventh offensive lineman to earn an offer from the Bruins in the upcoming recruiting cycle.

Tauanuu also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, UMass, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee, UNLV, Washington and Washington State.

Tauanuu visited Westwood this weekend – the first he has documented on social media – and left with an offer.

Coming in at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, Tauanuu showed out at the Sacramento State Mega Camp in front of UCLA coaches last June.

Tauanuu is a four-star recruit, according to On3 Sports and the 247Sports Composite, but 247Sports has him pegged as a three-star. In the 247Sports Composite, Tauanuu is ranked as the No. 26 player in California, the No. 20 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 284 overall prospect in his class.

Among offensive linemen in California, Tauanuu ranks No. 4. The Bruins had already offered four of the top five in-state linemen – Mater Dei (CA) tackle Brandon Baker, Mater Dei (CA) interior lineman DeAndre Carter, Modesto Christian (CA) tackle Manasse Itete and Oak Hills (CA) interior lineman Paki Finau.

UCLA has sent out 32 offers to class of 2024 recruits, and 10 have gone out in the last nine days.

Four-star Mater Dei (CA) defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins became the first member of the Bruins' 2024 recruiting class when he verbally committed on Jan. 19. The one-man class ranks No. 32 in the country and No. 6 in the Pac-12.

UCLA only signed two offensive linemen to their last two recruiting classes – local three-stars Tavake Tuikolovatu and Sam Yoon – so it makes sense for them to try to bolster the position group before they get to the Big Ten in 2024.

PHOTO COURTESY JUSTIN TAUANUU/TWITTER