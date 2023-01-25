Class of 2024 Running Back Cameron Jones Nabs UCLA Football Offer

The Bruins have sent out their first scholarship offer to a tailback for the upcoming recruiting cycle.

Class of 2024 running back Cameron Jones has received an offer from UCLA football, the St. John Bosco (CA) product announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. The local prospect's offer list is still on the smaller side, but he has recently earned multiple Power Five offers.

UCLA joins Cal, Grambling State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon, San Jose State, UNLV and Washington State to become the 10th Division I program to offer Jones.

Jones checked out Maryland and UNLV as an underclassman, and then Oregon hosted him for an unofficial visit earlier in January. With Westwood being so close to Bellflower, a trip to UCLA wouldn't be too far out of the way for Jones, even as his recruitment heats up.

Appearing in 12 of 14 games for St. John Bosco during its 2022 campaign, Jones helped lead the Braves to a 13-1 overall record and a state championship. Jones rushed for 1,046 yards, had four 100-plus yard rushing games and scored 18 rushing touchdowns.

Although he played a smaller role as a receiving back, Jones still added 109 yards and two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Jones is currently rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and On3. ESPN and Rivals do not have recruiting profiles for the Southern California native.

According to 247Sports, Jones is the No. 29 running back in the nation and the No. 34 player in California. Jones currently ranks No. 2 at his position in California, and No. 1 among those who remain uncommitted.

UCLA has seven St. John Bosco products on its 2023 roster – wide receiver Logan Loya, linebacker JonJon Vaughns, linebacker Jalen Woods, linebacker Jake Newman, linebacker Ty Lee, safety RJ Jones and defensive back Jaxon Harley.

Cameron Jones fits the physical profile of most of the running backs position coach DeShaun Foster has added to the Bruins' roster over the past few years.

Zach Charbonnet joined UCLA as a transfer from Michigan in 2021, and he came in at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. Class of 2022 signee TJ Harden is 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, while class of 2023 signee Isaiah Carlson is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.

Army transfer Anthony Adkins and Ball State transfer Carson Steele are both 6-foot-1, with Adkins weighting 245 pounds and Steele weighin 215. Even though he wound up decommitting and flipping to Georgia, four-star Lincoln (CA) product Roderick Robinson was 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds. Former quarterback-turned-receiver Colson Yankoff moved to running back last fall, and he measures in at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds.

Jones currently checks in at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, positioning him to replace veterans like Yankoff and Adkins should he decide to come to Westwood.

UCLA has one commit in its 2024 recruiting class – four-star Mater Dei (CA) cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins. The Bruins' class currently ranks No. 30 in the country and No. 6 in the Pac-12.

PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMERON JONES/TWITTER