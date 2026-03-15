3 Observations From UCLA's Loss vs Purdue

UCLA would loss the semifinal to Purdue 73-66 in a very heartbreaking fashion.

UCLA had a lot of momentum heading into this game. However, with the loss of Tyler Bilodeau and eventually Donovan Dent in the first half, the Bruins’ backs were against the wall against one of the better teams in the Big Ten. Still, UCLA managed to fight until the final buzzer.

The Lack of a True Center Is Concerning

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

UCLA is in desperate need of a true big man. While that issue may be too late to fix this season, there is still hope that someone from the bench can step up and fill that role. Oscar Cluff recorded 14 rebounds in the game, compared to the combined total of just two from Xavier Booker and Brandon Williams.

This issue hurts UCLA more than most people realize. It ultimately limits both the team’s defensive and offensive ceiling if the Bruins are unable to secure offensive rebounds and create second-chance opportunities. While this was a tournament game, UCLA now understands what it needs to prioritize moving forward.

UCLA's Bench Is at Its Best

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cameron Ward (3) and UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) battle for a rebound during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

UCLA’s bench scored 16 points against Purdue. While that number may not seem particularly high, it is still a step in the right direction. Eric Freeney scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting while going 2-of-3 from 3-point range in 23 minutes. Freeny will without a doubt be a massive peice for UCLA's future.

UCLA’s depth showed that it has the ability to compete with some of the best teams in the conference. If not for the injuries to Bilodeau and Dent, the Bruins likely had enough firepower to push for a spot in the finals. However, the bench still needs to make a bigger impact on the glass.

UCLA Played It Safe

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing that became clear is that UCLA is comfortable with where it stands heading into the NCAA Tournament. Mick Cronin said that both Bilodeau and Dent could have suited up for this game. However, with the NCAA Tournament approaching, Cronin chose not to risk further injury.

UCLA now understands what it needs to improve and how to address those issues. With both Bilodeau and Dent expected to return and additional time to prepare, the Bruins have the ability to regain momentum before the NCAA Tournament begins. This is not a concerning loss.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Overall, this was not a terrible performance from UCLA. While it would have been nice to advance to the conference championship, this may simply be another game the Bruins could not afford to push through physically at this stage. For now, UCLA will regroup, rest and reflect on both the successes and shortcomings from this tournament.