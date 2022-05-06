Skip to main content
Class of 2024 WR David Washington Picks Up Offer From UCLA Football

The top receiver from Las Vegas has added the Bruins to the list of interested teams alongside UNLV, Michigan State and Arizona.

(Photo Courtesy of David Washington/Instagram)

The Bruins have added another skill position player to their upcoming recruiting board.

Class of 2024 wide receiver David Washington received a scholarship offer from UCLA football on Thursday night, he announced via Twitter. It was the second offer the Bruins' staff made to a receiver in next year's cycle, and the sixth they sent to a skill position player out of the 10 they've made total.

The Arbor View High School (NV) product also has offers from Arizona, Arkansas State, Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah and Washington State.

Washington does not have an offer from Michigan, but he visited Ann Arbor on May 1 – the same day the Las Vegas native visited East Lansing.

After appearing at the Under Armour All-American Camp Series in Phoenix in March 2021, Washington's recruitment started to pick up a bit of steam. Washington's hometown team, UNLV, offered later that spring, with Ole Miss and Arkansas State not far behind. Arizona offered Washington right at the start of his sophomore season, and the rest of the offers came in after his breakout campaign.

Washington racked up 670 yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions for Arbor View in 2021. Washington earned an invite to the Under Armour Next Camp Series in Los Angeles at the start of March, and he is set to appear at the ESPN300 Elite Underclassmen Camp Powered by Under Armour on May 22 in Las Vegas.

Read More

The 6-foot, 185-pound Washington runs a 4.69-second 40-yard dash and boasts a 41-inch vertical leap.

247Sports and Rivals both have Washington pegged as a four-star recruit, although the former has him ranked much higher. In the industry-standard 247Sports Composite aggregate, Washington is the No. 1 player in Nevada, No. 24 receiver in the country and No. 125 prospect in his class.

All 10 offers the Bruins' staff have sent out have gone to four or five-star recruits, with all but two going to players on the offensive side of the ball. Washington joins Ryan Pellum as the only other 2024 receiver to have a UCLA offer as of Friday, while four quarterbacks are at the same point in their recruitment.

Even after a heavy dose of roster turnover this offseason, the Bruins still boast a significant veteran presence across the field, so the team will once again look very different in two years' time. At receiver, Duke transfer Jake Bobo, Kazmeir Allen and Josiah Norwood are entering their final years of eligibility, and Kam Brown, Matt Sykes and Logan Loya will be gone by 2024 as well.

The young core of Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, DJ Justice, Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan will likely be around by then, but without any significant production at the college level by any of them, receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel has plenty of work to do in adding to the corps.

