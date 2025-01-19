Could Jay Toia Stay in Los Angeles as a Ram?
As UCLA's Jay Toia prepares for his pre-draft process, he has to live through the process so many players go through each year. While the hard work continues, not knowing where you're going to be living for the next four years, and that's in a perfect scenario, is a bit daunting.
For Toia and his family who have relatives all over the West Coast, there's a potential for him to stay near home. The Los Angeles Rams are a team in need of Toia's services. Toia, the run stopping machine who led a Bruin defense that held Iowa's vaunted rushing attack to then season lows, could be the player that replaces the outgoing Bobby Brown III.
Brown III, a player on the final year of his deal, serves as a dynamic chess piece Rams DC Chris Shula uses to stop the run. Shula spoke about Brown on Friday.
“He [Brown] has meant a lot," Shula said. "He's obviously a big, sturdy player inside. It’s going to be incredibly important for him to be productive as well as the rest of the guys that he’s been playing alongside. We'll need him at his best for us to give ourselves a chance. But he’s meant a lot. He has done an excellent job. I’ve been really proud of Bobby.”
Many people around the NFL feel the same way about Brown, most likely leading to a contract offer that the Rams will not want to match. If that is the case, they will resupply the position through the draft and where Toia is expected to go is where the Rams are expected to have several draft picks.
I've spoken to several sources and draft analysts regarding Toia feel the same way about Toia as Shula does of Brown. Another comparison Toia has drew is Jarran Reed. Reed just finished his ninth year in the league and is expected to play next year.
There's interest on both sides and Toia could join the Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia as Bruin defensive tackles playing in Los Angeles. For Toia, it would be a perfect place to begin his career as Aaron Donald, Sebastian Jospeh-Day and Greg Gaines are recent examples of defensive tackles drafted by Rams to sign second contracts.
