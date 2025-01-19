Could UCLA and Washington State Explore a Home-and-Home Series?
UCLA and Washington State have a deep history stemming from the Bruins days in the Pac-12 and for two teams in need of non-conference games to round out the decade, their history could lead to a home and home series for the Bruins and Cougars. Both teams have one non-conference game slot remaining for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, paving the way for the games to be scheduled.
For UCLA, Washington State represents strong competition that can be defeated while providing a win that doesn't hurt their resume. The Bruins have also recorded some massive upsets against the Cougars, coming back from a deficient to defeat #19 Washington State in Pullman during their encounter in 2018 and knocking off the 13th ranked Cougars and Cam Ward in 2023.
In the 2023 matchup, Laiatu Latu's dominance of the line of scrimmage and Gabriel Murphy's 2.5 sacks on Ward helped both men make it into the NFL.
It’s a perfect way for UCLA to play their non-conference road game on the West Coast, Pullman is a great place to spend some time relaxing before a long and grueling schedule and the team has an opponent who provides a legitimate challenge, sharpening their skills.
For Washington State, had they defeated New Mexico, Oregon State and Wyoming to end their season, teams they should’ve beaten, they would’ve been standing at 11-1. Despite their record and P5 win over Washington in the Apple Cup, the Cougars would have been left out of the College Football Playoffs in that scenario. The Pac-12 has added more teams but they’re all G5 teams and provide no legitimacy outside of Boise State.
A game against UCLA could provide them the legitimacy they need to make the CFP, especially if they beat Washington as well. Washington State currently has no shot to make the playoffs unless they go undefeated or somehow have a higher ranking that the G5 auto bid. A win against UCLA would help but every win UCLA proceeds to achieve over a Big Ten opponent would prop up their resume.
For Washington State, a cash strapped university looking for some new ideas and for UCLA, a team trying to build its footprint in unfamiliar territory, the game could provide the resources needed for such endeavors.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.