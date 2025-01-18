Should UCLA Explore a Game with Hawaii in Australia?
The world's economy is shifting towards the Asian market, and for a continent of over two billion people, it is imperative business and sales remain at an all-time high. For a population that high, collegiate brands and apparel have yet to make entryways despite two separate attempts. One in the 80s and again in the 2010s.
During the 2016 season opener, Hawaii played Cal in Sydney, Australia at Stadium Australia. A decent-sized crowd came out to observe the sport, with many enjoying the experience. Perhaps it's time to explore a reentry into the market.
The Australian market is next door neighbors to Asia with a population that speaks English and, thus, would be able to closely relate to the American brands attempting to introduce themselves into new territory.
Success could jump to New Zealand and potentially make its way up Southeast Asia. The Bruins branding, Jordan brand affiliation and light blue colors are an attractive product, especially in a place that experiences such drastic weather seasons.
UCLA has already started exploring ventures into the Pacific, having played the Warriors in Hawaii during the Bruins 2024 season opener, and is set to return to the islands in 2027. As far as a relationship between the schools, there has been long term communication as Hawaii played at the Rose Bowl in 2017 and 2021. The Warriors are scheduled to return to Pasadena in 2028.
The Warriors have expressed their own interest in going back into the region, especially since they like to heavily recruit the area. That would be another benefit for the Bruins is that they would get access to the recruiting grounds in Australia, New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga, places Hawaii and BYU have strongholds on. There are many players who make the transition from rugby to American football at the collegiate level.
The game would also have its own primetime slot on American television. Increased visibility, extending branding, venturing into new recruiting territory and establishing an economic footprint in the Pacific, there's many reasons as to why UCLA would be interested in playing in Australia. Sydney is a direct flight from Los Angeles. It's an idea that needs exploring.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.