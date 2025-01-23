Could UCLA Become a Hub For Top Players Wanting to Return Home?
The modern landscape of college football may be changing but the core elements of the sport remain the same, especially with recruits. Regardless of era, a high school recruit's mindset will always be different from a transfer player's. The maturity process of freshman football weeds out weak links, shifts priorities and changes objectives.
The introduction of the transfer portal made transferring simple and thus a deeper pool of talent exists to be plucked from. While UCLA may not have the recruiting power of other schools, a change in tactics could make the pool to flood towards Westwood.
There are many high school recruits from Los Angeles and its surrounding areas that venture out across America, hoping to make something of themselves and their football ambitions. However, there are many recruits who are enamored by the eye candy. The stadium, the facility, the student body, the money. They commit because there's a belief that they can have all that and still make their mark on the field.
Sometimes it's true and sometimes players jump into the portal. Not everyone's path is straight, and some paths could turn towards Westwood. If UCLA is able to identify players with ties to Los Angeles who jump into the portal, those could be the veteran players, the glue guys DeShaun Foster needs to complete his team.
Portal players are not who they were, nor do they think in the same manor. Portal players are all business looking for the right program with the right money who could get them where they want to go. If Foster is able to being local kids home, put some spending money in their pocket and then get them paid in the NFL, he'll have an endless supply of players to supplement UCLA's expansive efforts in local, national and portal recruiting.
In college football, there's games beyond the game and UCLA does not have the resources to play straight up. Getting creative, taking risks and accepting what cannot be changed is the only way to survive in an evolving environment and economy. The prodigal son does not return home without an understanding father to welcome him. UCLA wins when Bruins who know what it means to be a Bruin play.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.